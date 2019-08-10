Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Power Integrations (POWI) Holding; Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Holding By $1.93 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc acquired 50 shares as Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 1,050 shares with $40.53 million value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Wsfs Finl Corp now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 189,420 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Power Integrations Inc (POWI) stake by 11.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 40,150 shares as Power Integrations Inc (POWI)’s stock rose 16.31%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 315,340 shares with $22.06M value, down from 355,490 last quarter. Power Integrations Inc now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 106,664 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 3.03 million shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Llc holds 3.01% or 84,616 shares. 11,152 are owned by Zebra Capital Limited Com. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Manufacturers Life The invested in 1.18 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 6,000 shares. Cordasco Networks accumulated 130 shares. 9,126 were reported by Minerva Advsrs Ltd Com. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 34,641 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 16,172 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 9,465 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co invested in 181,017 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc has 1,050 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) stake by 500 shares to 8,360 valued at $943.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jefferies Financial Gp stake by 4,800 shares and now owns 86,750 shares. Globus Medical Cl A (NYSE:GMED) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 20 by Boenning & Scattergood.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 42.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) stake by 9,075 shares to 59,425 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 6,675 shares and now owns 74,017 shares. Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Group has invested 0.02% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 22,334 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 40,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Granahan Invest Management Ma holds 87,853 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Gru has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 31,678 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 31,226 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability. Century Cos Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 4,764 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 11,728 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Company owns 174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Comm stated it has 3,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings.