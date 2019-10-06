Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stantec (STN) Stake by $2.26 Million as Stock Value Declined; Paradigm Capital Management Has Upped Infinera (INFN) Position by $747,400

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Infinera Corp (INFN) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 373,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 824,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Infinera Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 839,367 shares traded. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 53.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 22/03/2018 – Infinera Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Loss $26.3M; 12/04/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q REVENUE $203M TO $213M; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS PER SHR 5C +/- 2C; 13/03/2018 – Infinera Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Rev $202.7M; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 98,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.17 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 13,118 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. STN’s profit will be $46.89M for 12.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 9,100 shares to 59,125 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 19,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold STN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 68.94 million shares or 5.84% less from 73.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 0% or 59,339 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Company has invested 0.01% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 149,281 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 34,737 shares stake. Fmr owns 311,137 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 431,655 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Mawer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Lowe Brockenbrough Co Inc owns 16,051 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 55,042 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,020 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc has 156,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 506,094 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 668,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.