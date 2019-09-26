Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) by $1.69 Million; Cadence Design System (CDNS) Position Boosted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 14205.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366,000, up from 36 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 396,705 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 16,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 62,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48M, down from 79,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 38,305 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 160,904 shares to 795,628 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 66,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arco Platform Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 563,911 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.04% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Regions Financial Corporation invested in 2,125 shares. Federated Pa invested in 605,961 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 8,105 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 1.04% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 170 shares. 80,200 are owned by Swiss Commercial Bank. Verition Fund Lc accumulated 0.02% or 5,580 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 11,100 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 7,850 shares. Capital Research Glob, a California-based fund reported 463,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 31,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14 million for 49.17 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,220 shares to 170 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 600 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 21,720 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 20 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 360,221 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 4,993 shares. British Columbia Corporation has 0.06% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd has invested 0.25% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Jaffetilchin Partners Lc has 4,128 shares. Creative Planning reported 19,542 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 15,834 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Stifel Finance reported 56,632 shares stake. Penobscot Inv Management Company Inc stated it has 3,000 shares.

