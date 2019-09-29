Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) by $998,750; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined, Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $9.22 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 125,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 137,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 221,038 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 204,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 86,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 291,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for the Adjuvant Treatment of Adult Patients with Melanoma with Involvement of Lymph Nodes or Metastatic Disease who have… – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92 million for 27.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:MNRO – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Bulletproof Stocks For An Uncertain Market – Nasdaq” published on October 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire Nasdaq:MNRO – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2018. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monro, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monro, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

