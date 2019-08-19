Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; Alexanders (ALX) Stake Has Increased by Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Alexanders Inc (ALX) by 66.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 1,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.23% . The institutional investor held 4,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 2,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Alexanders Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $362.3. About 19,623 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 2.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 14/03/2018 Axios: Exclusive: Alexander’s ACA market stabilization proposal; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Loss/Shr $1.90; 26/03/2018 – MI House GOP: House approves Rep. Alexander’s bill to safeguard bicyclists on Michigan roads; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj EPS $3.77; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Rev $57.9M; 14/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Sen. Alexander’s market stabilization package that includes funding for ACA subsidies for 3 years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX); 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 17,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 137,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, down from 154,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 102,116 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 66,200 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (Put) (NYSE:OHI) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ALX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 1.74 million shares or 4.39% more from 1.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Ems Cap Limited Partnership owns 93,745 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Ameritas Prtn reported 184 shares. 3,057 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 3,846 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) for 217 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Co reported 1.09% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 697 shares. Nomura Asset owns 2,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 7,208 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 4,803 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 1,408 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,067 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 383 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.25M for 27.55 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12,600 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,826 shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 3.55M shares. Samlyn Cap has 63,862 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 279,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv reported 47,594 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation has 247,981 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Voya Investment Lc has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Price T Rowe Md has 3.40M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,983 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 3,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,006 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.08% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).