Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $1.24 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $794,430

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, down from 152,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 307,971 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.47M, down from 315,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $182.82. About 876,981 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 10,804 shares to 43,573 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 8,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 51.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 12,725 shares to 610,826 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).