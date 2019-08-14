Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed By $1.32 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake; First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased Retrophin (RTRX) Position By $413,754

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 54.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 6,925 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 5,675 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 12,600 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.51. About 728,137 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Retrophin Inc (RTRX) stake by 28.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 18,807 shares as Retrophin Inc (RTRX)’s stock rose 4.05%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 48,227 shares with $1.09M value, down from 67,034 last quarter. Retrophin Inc now has $740.96M valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 553,258 shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.71M for 43.40 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) stake by 5,475 shares to 113,667 valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) stake by 12,725 shares and now owns 610,826 shares. Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 211,643 shares to 346,685 valued at $36.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 110,876 shares and now owns 146,108 shares. Outfront Media Inc was raised too.