Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Position in Systemax (SYX); Moab Capital Partners Raised Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Stake by $967,997

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 67,598 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 10/05/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 10/05/2018 – RCI Reports Strong 2Q18 Results; 10/04/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Same-Store Sale Up 4.8%; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q EPS $1.47; 10/04/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC – ACTIVELY MARKETING CLUB ONYX DALLAS PROPERTY; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Rev $41.2M; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 70,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 286,298 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34M, up from 215,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 47,016 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 80,044 shares to 137,592 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 65,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,685 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,482 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Renaissance Technology Limited Company reported 382,200 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 39 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Northern Trust holds 0% or 130,040 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.04% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 1,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 80,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 129,797 shares. Moab Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 253,631 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SYX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.25% more from 10.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,136 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 14,627 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 124,889 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Falcon Point Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 12,393 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Citigroup Inc reported 4,523 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 9,900 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Limited Liability Company holds 23,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 189,112 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smith Thomas W has 1.15% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 15,713 shares. 18,274 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5,675 shares to 26,150 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,126 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).