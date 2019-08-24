Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $399.11 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 24,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 539,509 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 700.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 19.96 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 22.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456.30M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15 million shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 380,368 shares to 47.02M shares, valued at $1.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 6.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

