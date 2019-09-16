Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share (CHEK) Shorts Increased By 20.91%

Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:CHEK) had an increase of 20.91% in short interest. CHEK’s SI was 590,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.91% from 488,700 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s short sellers to cover CHEK’s short positions. The SI to Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share’s float is 16.69%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 11,068 shares traded. Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has declined 35.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEK News: 08/05/2018 – Check-Cap Announces Closing $20.2 M Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Securities; 22/05/2018 – Check-Cap Announces Publication of CE Mark Multicenter Clinical Study Results on C-Scan® in Gut; 08/05/2018 Check-Cap Announces Closing of $20.2 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Addition

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 2,775 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 60,225 shares with $10.21M value, up from 57,450 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $458.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.16. About 7.74 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) stake by 83,500 shares to 182,175 valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 182,124 shares. Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 30.05% above currents $176.16 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 6. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. The company has market cap of $17.14 million. The Company’s C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. It currently has negative earnings.

