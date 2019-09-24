Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised By $3.36 Million Its Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Stake; The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) stake by 529.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 841,000 shares as Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI)’s stock declined 21.40%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 999,900 shares with $4.65 million value, up from 158,900 last quarter. Biodelivery Sciences Intl now has $409.12M valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 229,567 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN SENT BOARD SLATE LETTER; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement with Broadfin Capital on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES TO OFFER SERIES B NON-VOTING CONV PFD SHRS; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REPORTS PRICING OF $50M EQUITY FINANCING; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC (LON:RBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC has GBX 489 highest and GBX 201 lowest target. GBX 242.29’s average target is 18.19% above currents GBX 205 stock price. Royal Bank of Scotland Group The PLC had 37 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 325 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Jefferies maintained The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) rating on Monday, March 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 489 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 210 target in Friday, August 16 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of RBS in report on Friday, September 6 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 23. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 9. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. See The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Unchanged

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Downgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 340.00 New Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 210.00 Downgrade

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioDelivery Sciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Announces Five Medical Abstracts Accepted at PAINWeek® 2019 National Conference on Pain Management – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed BioDelivery Sciences International’s (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shareholders Feel About Its 108% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.42, from 2.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BDSI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 52.48 million shares or 17.81% more from 44.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0% or 40,300 shares. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 625,235 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 17,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & reported 1.08 million shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 478,603 shares. Broadfin Capital Ltd Company has 4.33% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 4.28 million shares. Avoro Capital Advisors Limited Liability invested 1.19% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Bancorporation Of Mellon has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Susquehanna Group Llp has 53,711 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 200 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 293,112 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 33,182 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 16,450 shares to 62,640 valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) stake by 43,173 shares and now owns 269,373 shares. Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.87% or GBX 3.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 205. About 16.34M shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON NOTES ISSUED BY SANTANDER UK PLC FOLLOWING THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S DECISION TO NOT TAKE FURTHER REMEDIAL ACTION IN RESPONSE TO THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S…; 18/05/2018 – Investors Chronicle: ITV, Royal Bank of Scotland and Land Securities; 16/05/2018 – SABB and Alawwal agree $5 bln merger to create Saudi’s third largest bank; 30/05/2018 – RBS chief financial officer to leave state-owned lender; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA; 01/05/2018 – RBS to close another 162 branches with almost 800 job losses; 29/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND SAYS WILL NOT FINANCE NEW COAL-FIRED POWER STATIONS, OIL SANDS OR ARCTIC OIL PROJECTS, TIGHTENS LENDING CRITERIA TO FIRMS INVOLVED WITH COAL; 27/04/2018 – RBS: Investors Scorned Have Reason to Look Again–Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – U.S; 10/05/2018 – RBS SAYS TO FOREGO MONEY THAT MAY COME TO IT FROM REDRESS TO LIQUIDATED FORMER CUSTOMERS OF ITS TURNAROUND UNIT

More news for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s (LON:RBS) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. Fool.Co.Uk‘s article titled: “Why I rate the HSBC (LON:HSBA) share price as a top hedge against Brexit – Motley Fool UK” and published on September 22, 2019 is yet another important article.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of 24.79 billion GBP. The firm operates through UK Personal & Business Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, Capital Resolution, Williams & Glyn, and Central Items & Other divisions. It has a 8.99 P/E ratio. It offers deposit products, including current accounts and savings accounts; personal lending products comprising secured products, personal loans, and credit cards; and commercial lending products, such as business lending, invoice financing, and asset-backed lending products.