Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Position in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $7.69 Million as Shares Rose; Brown Capital Management Boosted Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 45,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 349,192 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.06M, down from 394,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $187.83. About 485,698 shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 218,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 927,735 shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 587,351 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $552.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 31,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 24,325 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $37.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 48.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.