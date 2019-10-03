Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake by $1.13 Million; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Decreased Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stake by $477,400

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.33 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 59,759 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 1.24M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Overall Summary Score Was Also Significantly Higher for Entresto Patients; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 23/04/2018 – I’ve never seen more confusion and uncertainty on an FDA panel: FDA panel offers a wavering thumbs up for 2 mg baricitinib, thumbs down on 4 mg $LLY; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 5,375 shares to 17,400 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,101 shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 10,949 shares to 52,854 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond (CSJ) by 49,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.44 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 118,197 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has 1.68% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 65,371 shares. Schulhoff & Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,100 shares. 6,336 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Co Oh accumulated 9,829 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.22% or 32,438 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0.08% or 2,385 shares. 773,631 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,952 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.45% or 2.68M shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,666 shares. 303,036 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa. Oakbrook Lc has 47,275 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & Associates stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Covington Invest Advsrs has 1.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).