Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Resources Connection (RECN) Holding by $6.71 Million; Stock Rose; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Value Rose, Grs Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $3.41 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 2.48 million shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 114.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 419,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 787,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02M, up from 367,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 81,924 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 28,775 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $35.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,745 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.