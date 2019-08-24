Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lifted Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Holding by $809,490; Valuation Were Volatile; As Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $885,888

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 121,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, down from 127,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $158.93. About 436,230 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 269,830 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 821,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 15,620 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 116,580 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 33,298 shares or 0% of the stock. 796,159 were accumulated by State Street. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 572,084 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 72,549 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Legal General Group Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 7,277 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 21,900 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,345 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% or 29,543 shares. 251,088 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc. Toth Financial Advisory invested 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 17,025 shares to 60,110 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,279 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66M for 18.31 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 18,738 shares to 117,153 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 42,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 6,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 45,743 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management reported 0.08% stake. D E Shaw owns 9,051 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 19,483 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 6,054 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 45,613 shares. Windham Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 4,050 shares. Chilton Inv Communications Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Granite Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Oak Ridge Invs invested 0.15% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 4,600 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Missouri-based Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.43% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).