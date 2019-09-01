Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Increased Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $1.17 Million as Shares Rose; As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Value Rose, Bartlett & Co Boosted Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 6,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 74,017 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 148.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 51,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 85,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, up from 34,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 23/03/2018 – Germany Raises Pressure on Facebook on Data Privacy Rules; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: Facebook will have a hard time changing its DNA; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices Zuckerberg agreed to the meeting to “clarify issues related to the use of personal data.”; 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 270,510 shares to 43,815 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 89,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc owns 464,981 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Commerce holds 0.24% or 11,915 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 114,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Comgest Global Invsts Sas has 3.32% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 861,824 shares. Goelzer Inv Management reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ing Groep Nv owns 94,942 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested in 3,313 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 533,653 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Counsel has 2.24% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 93,939 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.13 million shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,999 shares. Duncker Streett Co holds 17,675 shares. 78,847 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Lc. Haverford Fincl Services has 4.76% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 200,166 are owned by Bollard Llc. Bokf Na holds 140,405 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 533,771 were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 1.11% or 564,600 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davenport & Com Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 27,658 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4.25% stake. Newfocus Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,091 shares. 198,326 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 9.76 million shares. Corvex Mngmt Lp stated it has 48,000 shares. 80,300 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prns Llc. Wafra has invested 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.