Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Increased Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position by $535,425; Stock Price Declined; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Holding in Mitek Systems (MITK) as Stock Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 892,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 606,432 shares traded or 40.29% up from the average. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 50,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 55,191 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services by 131,356 shares to 116,461 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,311 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Corp has 46,420 shares. 11,473 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Northern Trust reported 138,163 shares. 819 were reported by Cls Limited Company. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Victory Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,910 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 6,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 482,510 shares. 50 were accumulated by Regions Corp. 8,798 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 59,425 were reported by Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Liability. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 775 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $254,162 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 27,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invests Com reported 100,435 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Lyon Street Capital Lc invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Omers Administration reported 0.04% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 360,000 are owned by Paw Capital Corporation. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 45,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,250 are held by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. White Pine Cap Limited Co has invested 0.99% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.18M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 67,609 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Centre Asset Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 16,030 shares. 10,411 are held by Prudential Financial. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 2,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. MITK’s profit will be $1.59 million for 62.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares to 222,139 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).