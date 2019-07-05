Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Trimas (TRS) Position by $997,500; Share Price Declined; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Declined, Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Raised Stake by $428,155

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 6,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 178,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 2.69 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 33,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,124 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 40,717 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,747 shares to 100,170 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,413 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.91 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

