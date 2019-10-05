Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Stantec (STN) as Market Valuation Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Lifted by Charter Trust Company

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 98,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.17M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 13,230 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EPS C$0.32; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,052 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 7,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 9,100 shares to 59,125 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 35,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Endava Plc.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. STN’s profit will be $46.89 million for 12.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold STN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 68.94 million shares or 5.84% less from 73.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,945 shares to 6,138 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,716 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).