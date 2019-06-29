Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by $1.32 Million; Carmignac Gestion Has Boosted Stake in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) as Stock Value Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 67.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 38,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,279 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, down from 57,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 369,894 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,967 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 398,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 1.09M shares traded or 42.45% up from the average. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 47.79% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 12/03/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Leads Roundtable Discussion on Importance of Passing Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Act to Support Public; 30/04/2018 – Cara Announces Appointment of Frank Hennessey as CEO, as Bill Gregson Moves Into Executive Chmn of the Bd Position; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.41; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Kuster: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.59; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES; 23/05/2018 – CARA TO GET $70M INVESTMENT UP FRONT; UP TO $470M MILESTONES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercialize KORSUVA™ Injection in Dialysis Patients with Pruritus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company reported 8,921 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 175 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 3,280 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Opaleye Mngmt holds 1.09% or 200,000 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 17,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Horrell Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Alps owns 95,279 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 57,237 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,224 shares. Legal & General Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,863 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $571,950 activity.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 265,055 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $110.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 262,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,077 shares, and cut its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9,075 shares to 59,425 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 269,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.45M for 73.45 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 66,878 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 81,350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 17,749 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc owns 15,662 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc owns 77,744 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,609 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 18,279 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 111 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 226 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 1,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).