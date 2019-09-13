Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake By $864,800; Iec Electronics (IEC) Sentiment Is 0.56

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 4,700 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 69,317 shares with $12.81 million value, down from 74,017 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $194.21. About 1.03 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture

Iec Electronics Corp (IEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.22, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 9 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold their positions in Iec Electronics Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.40 million shares, down from 2.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Iec Electronics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Analysts await IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. IEC’s profit will be $1.76M for 10.01 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by IEC Electronics Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 15,358 shares traded. IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) has risen 15.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IEC News: 17/05/2018 – Israel to break up electric utility IEC’s monopoly; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Whelan family agrees deal to sell Wigan to Hong Kong’s IEC; 14/05/2018 – Gridsum Obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2003 Certification; 27/03/2018 – Brightstarr and Unily Secure ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM & IEC REPORT PROPOSED MERGER; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 30/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reveals Free Safety-Design Package for Faster Certification of STM32-based IEC 61508 Safety Critical Applica; 19/04/2018 – Quantum and IEC Announce Proposed Merger; 22/04/2018 – DJ IEC Electronics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. for 595,400 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 207,110 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 82,281 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Ny has invested 0.05% in the stock. Weber Alan W, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $119,106 activity.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.38 million. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. It has a 5.86 P/E ratio. The firm makes a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

