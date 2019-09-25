Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Position in Trimas (TRS) by $600,000 as Market Value Declined; Hess (HES) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Holding

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 46,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 85,822 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 1.24M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 182,124 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 202,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 47,850 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 26,614 shares to 122,725 shares, valued at $36.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 639,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,029 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endava Plc by 340,825 shares to 625,911 shares, valued at $25.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 280,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

