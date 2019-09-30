Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $627,250; Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Upped Its Stake by $1.53 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 4,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 24,101 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 28,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 1.32M shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.0485 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7335. About 205,189 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 9,100 shares to 59,125 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.60B for 14.37 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.