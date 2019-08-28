Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding By $1.16 Million; Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed By $610,000 Its Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI)’s stock declined 27.58%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 69,202 shares with $4.28 million value, down from 79,202 last quarter. Merit Med Sys Inc now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 178,500 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 21,900 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS)’s stock rose 10.25%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 1.07M shares with $56.86M value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd now has $3.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 76,424 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

More important recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Twst.com published article titled: “WNS (Holdings) Limited: WNS (Holdings) Limited Announces Details of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – The Wall Street Transcript”, Businesswire.com published: “WNS Named a ‘Leader’ by NelsonHall for Advanced Analytics BPS – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WNS to Manage Finance & Accounting Processes for GFG Alliance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering WNS Limited (NYSE:WNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WNS Limited has $65 highest and $60 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 0.49% above currents $61.37 stock price. WNS Limited had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 1. The stock of WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Wedbush. Cowen & Co maintained WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) rating on Monday, March 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $60 target.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 22,475 shares to 103,745 valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) stake by 14,500 shares and now owns 265,675 shares. Knight Transportation Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.14M for 16.70 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Down 37.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, MMSI, X – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 94,300 shares to 356,541 valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,280 shares and now owns 119,694 shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) was raised too.