Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Position by $2.09 Million; Stock Declined; Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Decreased Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 160,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 795,628 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, up from 634,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 421,549 shares traded or 129.62% up from the average. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,354 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 21,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 1.64 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 20,000 shares to 182,124 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,135 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Encana (ECA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oxford Immunotec to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oxford Immunotec Appoints Patrick J. Balthrop, Sr. as Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oxford Immunotec Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Limited accumulated 0% or 7,881 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 2,897 shares. Fosun Ltd stated it has 237,783 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.01% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 23,702 shares. 2.57M were accumulated by Polar Capital Llp. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has 15,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc stated it has 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Fil Limited invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Morgan Stanley owns 508,108 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Llc reported 3.14 million shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability has 442,723 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 556,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 26,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 22.21 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,146 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 38 shares. The New York-based Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Colony Group Lc owns 2,865 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 73,312 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.15M shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% or 565,926 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited invested in 0.07% or 11,354 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 15,800 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc stated it has 6,190 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 60,939 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5,375 shares to 16,835 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON).