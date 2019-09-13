Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Position by $3.34 Million; Share Value Rose; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 19,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 368,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.79M, up from 349,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $178.54. About 181,304 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 212.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 98,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 145,172 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 46,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 540,335 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.09% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Pinnacle Finance Prns holds 1,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 3,982 shares. Navellier Assoc Inc stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Highland Cap LP reported 15,000 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tortoise Mngmt reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Shamrock Asset Lc holds 180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 176,700 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt reported 35,470 shares. Us National Bank De owns 2,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 19 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp stated it has 0.23% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc holds 6,025 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 57 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 36,751 shares to 355,206 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,400 shares, and cut its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,806 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 66,846 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 2,460 shares. Hm Payson & Co reported 3,311 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 132,500 are held by Barometer Cap. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America invested in 521 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.09% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 14,965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 24,131 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 61,604 shares to 15,059 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,052 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).