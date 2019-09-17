Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Its 58 Com (WUBA) Stake by $1.35 Million as Valuation Declined; Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (AZN) Shareholder Friess Associates Upped Stake

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (AZN) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 418,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26 million, up from 403,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 2.93M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca to Sell Seroquel License Rights to Luye Pharma for $538 Mln; 25/04/2018 – Venrock-backed startup Corvidia snags $60M round to develop ex-AstraZeneca drug @BrittanyMeiling; 19/04/2018 – And AstraZeneca poached FDA official Badrul Chowdhury for a top research job — the latest in an exodus from the FDA $AZN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 24/04/2018 – #3 AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Approval for Treatment of Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 21,725 shares as the company's stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 135,392 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, up from 113,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 299,564 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 24,100 shares to 85,611 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,325 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc..

