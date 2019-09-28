Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Inphi (IPHI) Stake By $418,750; Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (MUH)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc (MUH) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.13, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 8 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 11 reduced and sold holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 805,841 shares, down from 880,543 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Inphi Corp (IPHI) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 8,375 shares as Inphi Corp (IPHI)’s stock rose 25.94%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 220,450 shares with $11.05M value, up from 212,075 last quarter. Inphi Corp now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 901,220 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. for 18,387 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 266,116 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 39,425 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 10,100 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 52,761 shares traded or 192.08% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (MUH) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 290,753 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Service Automobile Association stated it has 66,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 998,445 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 73,900 shares. Northern has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 59,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 174,906 shares. Moreover, Amer Gru has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.08% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 766,974 shares. Citigroup accumulated 63,339 shares. 1.83M are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 29,081 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Inphi has $8000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $62.20’s average target is 3.75% above currents $59.95 stock price. Inphi had 9 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, September 20. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan.