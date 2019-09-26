Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Genpact LTD (G) Holding by $2.52 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Private Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 66,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.10 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 268,089 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,818 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.41 million, down from 49,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $386.49. About 1.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 83,500 shares to 182,175 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,375 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,395 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Company Na has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 45,360 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bain Investors Ltd Company owns 23.54M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 158,054 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Brown Advisory stated it has 13.29 million shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 1.45M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,909 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Renaissance Lc owns 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 272,800 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 3,895 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davis R M holds 0.35% or 26,690 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 48,451 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 413,548 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 336,420 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 8,729 shares. 1,667 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 13,341 shares stake. 6,774 are held by Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc. Maple Cap holds 1.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,181 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Advisory accumulated 0.06% or 2,279 shares. Fragasso has 2,361 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.27% or 12,584 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33B for 41.47 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.