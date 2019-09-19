Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Vulcan Materials Company (holding Company) Common (VMC) Sellers Decreased By 6.35% Their Shorts

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 99.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 280,511 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 563,822 shares with $18.38M value, up from 283,311 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 878,881 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Vulcan Materials Company (holding Company) Common (NYSE:VMC) had a decrease of 6.35% in short interest. VMC’s SI was 4.59 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.35% from 4.90M shares previously. With 953,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Vulcan Materials Company (holding Company) Common (NYSE:VMC)’s short sellers to cover VMC’s short positions. The SI to Vulcan Materials Company (holding Company) Common’s float is 3.49%. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $150.51. About 247,563 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990 on Monday, August 5. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,693 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chilton Commerce Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 40,096 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Davy Asset Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,318 shares. Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 652,257 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 16,064 shares. 7.65M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Group Llp. Griffin Asset stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 1.20 million shares. 25,016 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 121,510 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.07% or 8,040 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) stake by 49,396 shares to 737,742 valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) stake by 5,375 shares and now owns 17,400 shares. Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -4.20% below currents $32.88 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $16500 highest and $115 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is -0.91% below currents $150.51 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18. JP Morgan maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Thursday, September 5. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VMC in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Mngmt stated it has 91,841 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated holds 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 805 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company Limited stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wetherby Asset Management has 1,843 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 35,160 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 1,245 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 1,925 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 7,039 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 4,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.06% or 10,819 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P reported 10,631 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Advisor Partners Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 2,139 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Company owns 19,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.91 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 35.51 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.