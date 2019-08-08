Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Decreased Its Healthequity (HQY) Stake; PPL (PPL) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. UBS maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. See PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 10,225 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 30,182 shares with $2.23M value, down from 40,407 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $5.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 457,467 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 6,675 shares to 74,017 valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son stake by 9,050 shares and now owns 942,413 shares. Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) was raised too.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.94M for 76.78 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Robert W. Baird maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $81 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Chardan Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HQY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.14 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.