Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Decreased Healthequity (HQY) Position By $746,425; Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Has 0.45 Sentiment

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 10,225 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 30,182 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 40,407 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $3.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 188,890 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.05, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 5 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 11 sold and reduced their holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 544,237 shares, down from 663,651 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $148.82 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund for 28,129 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 3,910 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 12,813 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 13,828 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 6,094 shares traded. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31 million for 56.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Endava Plc stake by 55,325 shares to 285,086 valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) stake by 12,725 shares and now owns 610,826 shares. Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) was raised too.

