Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $916,096; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 14,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 283,311 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 297,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 251,599 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 58,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 307,653 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 248,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 677,798 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorp & holds 35,515 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chem Bank owns 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,909 shares. Mai holds 0.11% or 28,299 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ww Invsts invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). American Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 586,925 shares. 182,436 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank. 233,838 were accumulated by Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 122,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Town And Country Natl Bank And Dba First Bankers invested in 1.27% or 36,040 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 2,744 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Investment Inc reported 13,651 shares. 7,167 are held by Ghp Invest Advsrs.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares to 182,066 shares, valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,356 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.23M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Monday, August 5 Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,000 shares.

