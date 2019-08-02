Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Position by $1.83 Million; Alpha Windward Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Trimmed by $467,670

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 8,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 53,035 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 61,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $13.73 during the last trading session, reaching $218.24. About 529,729 shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 11,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,034 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 19,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 48.31 million shares traded or 99.19% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Edmonds-Waters Christopher sold $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 3,669 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares to 74,017 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 15,977 shares. 6,027 are held by Fulton Bancorp Na. Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 5,003 shares. New England Rech invested 0.18% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 207,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 50,912 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 13,969 shares. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.09% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 10,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Endeavour Cap Advsrs holds 1.67% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 42,782 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 418,214 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). De Burlo Group has 2.21% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 49,350 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.27 million for 10.98 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 4.85M shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blackrock accumulated 445.91M shares. Edmp owns 92,503 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt Limited reported 163,008 shares. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.59% or 105,420 shares. Barry Investment Advsr Limited owns 213,865 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Partners Limited stated it has 9,163 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 20,359 are held by Wealthquest. The California-based Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 3.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Knott David M owns 145,000 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has 6,333 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 59,368 shares.

