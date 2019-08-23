Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $1.84 Million as Shares Declined; Kohls Com Stk (KSS) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 103,745 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 126,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.25. About 1.36M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp Com Stk (KSS) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 89,513 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 157,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 3.45M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor Decor Hold by 115,001 shares to 165,001 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 61,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares to 285,086 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 24,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).

