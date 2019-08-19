Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Systemax (SYX); Qv Investors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $4.10 Million

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 35,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, down from 170,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 8.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 821.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 192,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 215,476 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 23,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 2,567 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38,737 shares to 18,279 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 17,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,150 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

