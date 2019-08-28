Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding by $1.16 Million as Shares Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 4,376 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 22,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 108,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 130,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 2.22M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 54,326 shares to 31,825 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 14,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,517 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pictet North America Advisors has 1.93% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 45,444 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 46,343 shares. 102,448 are held by Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Co. Chemung Canal holds 2.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 203,422 shares. 9,641 were accumulated by Janney Cap Limited Liability. Ruggie Gp owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Conning Inc reported 916,927 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 3.68 million shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has 33,000 shares. Phocas accumulated 15,557 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Summit Strategies accumulated 3,814 shares.