Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted By $4.23 Million Its Systemax (SYX) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering CareDx, (CDNA)

Among 3 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CareDx has $4800 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 57.43% above currents $23.82 stock price. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Piper Jaffray maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, March 22. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CDNA in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. See CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) latest ratings:

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Systemax Inc (SYX) stake by 821.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 192,101 shares as Systemax Inc (SYX)’s stock declined 8.59%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 215,476 shares with $4.88M value, up from 23,375 last quarter. Systemax Inc now has $779.27 million valuation. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 18,127 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 58 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 758 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 112,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 3,939 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Sei Invests Co stated it has 13,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4,287 shares. Aqr Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Morgan Stanley reported 5,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Lc owns 214,856 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 1.31 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,200 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 10,225 shares to 30,182 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) stake by 314,700 shares and now owns 1.48 million shares. Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) was reduced too.

The stock increased 2.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 470,140 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CareDx, Inc shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Perkins Cap Management reported 2.74% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rk Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.6% or 66,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 30,659 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 75,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Timpani Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 136,167 shares. Granite Point Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 61,160 shares. Redwood Ltd holds 0.82% or 356,475 shares. Osterweis Mgmt Inc holds 120,290 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation holds 725,781 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

