Grand Jean Capital Management Upped Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by $347,490 as Share Value Declined; Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Holding by $16.44 Million as Shares Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 129,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 271,524 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.53M, up from 142,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.85. About 107,314 shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exela Technologies Inc by 176,700 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

