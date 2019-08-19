Grand Jean Capital Management Upped Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake by $4.36 Million as Shares Rose; Country Club Trust Company Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $1.27 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 511,332 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 43,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 36,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 1.13M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Old Dominion Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Haverford Tru Company stated it has 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.43% or 202,000 shares. Kdi Prtn Lc holds 38,332 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Com reported 6,592 shares. Regent Mgmt Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,100 shares. 48,656 were accumulated by Brinker Cap Inc. Indiana Trust Inv has 1,373 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Arrow has 6,036 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 493 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 74,048 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. 23,278 are held by Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corp. Cypress Asset Tx invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wesbanco Savings Bank invested in 88,407 shares or 0.8% of the stock.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 7,711 shares to 84,326 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,187 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,100 were reported by Fayez Sarofim And. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,524 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg invested in 41,443 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3,258 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 11,884 shares. James Research accumulated 5,695 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Madison Holdg stated it has 603,042 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). D E Shaw Co stated it has 8,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Ltd has invested 0.1% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares to 8,392 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,382 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).