Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Stake by $3.90 Million; Share Price Rose; Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Holder Gabelli Funds Decreased Its Holding by $2.37 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 19,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77 million, down from 89,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $211.74. About 274,663 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 144,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, down from 153,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $279.22. About 301,183 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares to 362,486 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquistion Cor by 127,040 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).