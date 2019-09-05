Grand Jean Capital Management Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Lowered by $320,000; As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $304,640

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 2.71 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 5,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.71. About 598,926 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: “Paychex Again Ranks as Industry’s Largest Provider of 401(k) Recordkeeping Plans – Insurance News Net” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Paychex Introduces Cyber Liability Protection – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan : Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.35 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

