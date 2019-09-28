Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $534,160; As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Valuation Declined, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 393,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, up from 381,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BACK EX-GLG MANAGER’S HEDGE-FUND STARTUP; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 23/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN KOHLBERG; NO TERMS; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GENDER MEAN BONUS PAY GAP 75.4%; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 34,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 1.36 million shares traded or 18.30% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,480 are owned by Hilton Cap Management Llc. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1,212 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.16% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.16% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Naples Glob Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 22,720 shares. Cibc Asset holds 23,365 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 18,000 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,825 shares in its portfolio. 281,800 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Gruss & invested in 1.85% or 38,500 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 5,085 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 163,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 1,619 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 150,000 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6,245 shares to 8,535 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. by 206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,606 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc reported 91,051 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca), a California-based fund reported 9 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,427 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.09% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1.97M shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.1% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 511 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 1,949 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 171,222 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 5,560 shares. Tompkins Corp owns 2,520 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 44,121 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Axa accumulated 1,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl invested in 683,111 shares. Endurance Wealth, Rhode Island-based fund reported 77 shares.