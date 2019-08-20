Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position; As Nucor (NUE) Stock Declined, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Raised Stake

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 85.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 26,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 57,585 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 1.79M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.77M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAW $3.5B OF INFLOWS IN 1Q FROM ITS RETAIL BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO SAYS BLACKSTONE BEHAVIOR `UNETHICAL’ IN HOVNANIAN SWAP; 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – Joan Solotar Says Blackstone Is Creating ‘Bespoke’ Alt-Asset Products (Video); 12/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Est: ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Vote for the Plan of Arrangement With Blackstone; 09/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: FORMER SOHO CHINA COO YAN TO JOIN ASIA REAL ESTATE

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 77,230 shares to 61,008 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 40,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,215 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares to 58,907 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,298 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

