Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $773,228 as Share Price Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Increases Position in Honeywell Intl Com (HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 30,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 360,900 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.35M, up from 330,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.35M shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Hospitality Net: Blackstone Agrees to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal – Bloomberg.com; 19/03/2018 – CE: ABANDONING MERGER PACT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INCREASED ITS UNIT REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $1 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Has Acquired a Passive, Minority Equity Interest In Kohlberg; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 11,567 shares to 65,666 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,897 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sterneck Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 5,798 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 4,677 shares. Pinnacle holds 79,990 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 369,493 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp Incorporated owns 16,540 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 12,860 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,952 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). King Wealth has invested 0.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Webster Retail Bank N A has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 4,468 shares. Btr Mngmt accumulated 8,050 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 405,240 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Knoll Mngmt LP has invested 4.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,934 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 0.33% stake. Edgemoor Investment Inc holds 0.03% or 1,373 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,025 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 110,201 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma stated it has 24.22 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros Inc owns 41,032 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Logan Mgmt holds 26,881 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 11,466 shares. Ima Wealth owns 1,761 shares. Duncker Streett And Commerce holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,630 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Lc reported 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). North Star Mngmt Corporation holds 6,937 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of stock was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

