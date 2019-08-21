Grand Jean Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; First Light Asset Management Has Boosted Model N (MODN) Stake by $7.64 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 449,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 499,963 shares traded or 74.71% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Tru Commerce accumulated 5.22% or 84,103 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi owns 52,449 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management accumulated 8,500 shares. 4,955 are held by Amer Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 119,429 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc owns 60,902 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Cognios Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemus Capital Lc has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Girard has 125,652 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.85% or 122,571 shares in its portfolio. 27,801 are owned by Hamel. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 1.37% or 38.53M shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 11,567 shares to 65,666 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,049 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 91,815 shares. Granite Inv Partners holds 0.11% or 111,325 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 95,945 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 4,622 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,235 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt Limited owns 111,000 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 10,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lyon Street Limited Liability invested in 32,922 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc owns 406,134 shares. 15,287 were reported by Rbf Llc. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 43,000 shares. Glenmede Na reported 58 shares. American Century invested in 0.01% or 348,381 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 39,802 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 28,636 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity.