Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Magellan Health Services (MGLN) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Magellan Health Services Inc (MGLN) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 85 funds opened new and increased positions, while 70 reduced and sold stock positions in Magellan Health Services Inc. The funds in our database now own: 23.20 million shares, down from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Magellan Health Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 57 Increased: 53 New Position: 32.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 31.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc analyzed 8,517 shares as Boeing Co (BA)'s stock declined 9.45%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 18,123 shares with $6.91 million value, down from 26,640 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare segment engages in the management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services; management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management; and the integrated management of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations comprising individuals with serious mental illness, dual eligibles, long-term services and supports, and other populations with unique and often complex healthcare needs. It has a 117.94 P/E ratio. This segment provides its healthcare services through its comprehensive network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, and ancillary service providers.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 99,105 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.