Grand Jean Capital Management Lifted Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $4.36 Million as Stock Rose; Korea Investment Raised Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $390,600 as Stock Value Declined

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 72,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 69,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 193,655 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 120,069 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,025 shares to 1,497 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,392 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 49,785 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Avenir Corp has invested 2.42% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 47,921 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). City Hldg Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Captrust Fin stated it has 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scotia Inc reported 7,400 shares stake. World Asset Incorporated accumulated 5,740 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 266,247 shares stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 268,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,471 shares to 144,100 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,600 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).