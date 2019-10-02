Grand Jean Capital Management Lifted Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $1.66 Million; Market Value Rose; Green Valley Investors Has Increased Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 13,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, up from 26,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 48,840 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 406,787 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 4,140 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 1.48M shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 14,846 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 25,000 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc invested in 9,826 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 7,830 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Co invested in 491 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2,271 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 48,486 shares. Motco holds 25,371 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0.06% or 3,426 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 2,850 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 10,450 shares. Whittier accumulated 5,058 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 97,115 shares to 581,306 shares, valued at $64.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 141,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,985 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,766 shares to 98,616 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,339 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Inc reported 59 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 22,687 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 44 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 21 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% or 59,714 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 1.82 million shares. Sei has 56,670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 1.71M shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru owns 144,296 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.5% or 52,694 shares in its portfolio. 55 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors. 147 were reported by Twin Tree Management L P. Prudential has 2,492 shares.