Grand Jean Capital Management Lifted Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $773,228 as Stock Rose; Wilkins Investment Counsel Stake in Walt Disney (DIS) Has Cut by $360,750 as Share Price Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 5.26M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 25/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Blackstone’s Indiabulls deal includes two Mumbai office properties; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy Mon, 3/26/2018, 6:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI PIF CEO SAYS SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN BLACKSTONE JV; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 04/04/2018 – Bankers pitch aggressive loan refinancings as uncertainty looms; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.06% or 3.03M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 128,096 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Holderness Investments Communications accumulated 33,744 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Oakworth owns 2,434 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 30,451 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 58,485 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital LP invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 1.07M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 0.06% or 35,496 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 35,546 shares. Waddell Reed Incorporated reported 3.73M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ashford Inc invested in 0.06% or 10,800 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 1.85% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.25% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares to 6,055 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,897 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 32,424 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 289,973 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 14,020 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 21,784 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Lincoln Ltd Liability Com accumulated 88,123 shares or 4.73% of the stock. Somerset Group Llc holds 1.34% or 14,394 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 376,703 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 2.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.55% or 548,653 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 156,860 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 42,650 shares. Strategic has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co accumulated 249,727 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 42.21M were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock.